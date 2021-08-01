Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $135.30 on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $158.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.74.
Safran Company Profile
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.