Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $135.30 on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $158.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.74.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

