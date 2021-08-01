SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF remained flat at $$67.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $71.80.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

