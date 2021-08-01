SALT (SALT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,703.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $17.07 million and approximately $43,703.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00087392 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.