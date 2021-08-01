Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 24,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,867. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.11.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.
