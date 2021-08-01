Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 24,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,867. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

SAXPY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

