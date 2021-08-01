Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

