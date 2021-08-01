Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after buying an additional 100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after buying an additional 190,125 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.