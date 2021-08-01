SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €133.19 ($156.69).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get SAP alerts:

ETR SAP opened at €120.84 ($142.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.