Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 434,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.