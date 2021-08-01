SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,185.4 days.

SBFFF stock remained flat at $$14.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53. SBM Offshore has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.