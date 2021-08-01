SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,185.4 days.
SBFFF stock remained flat at $$14.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53. SBM Offshore has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $20.20.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
Featured Story: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.