Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

SLB stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,241,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,410. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 195,589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 176,037 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

