Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 445,114 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 477.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 445,114 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.53% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $29,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

