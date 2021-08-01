Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,262,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,139 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Microsoft worth $2,183,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

Shares of MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

