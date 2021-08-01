Schroder Investment Management Group Has $27.71 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679,136 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $27,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.