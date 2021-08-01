Schroder Investment Management Group Has $28.39 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $28,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

RY stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

