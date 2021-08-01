Schroder Investment Management Group Has $30.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $63.21 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95.

