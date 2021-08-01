Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.34% of Mesa Laboratories worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,003 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $294.51 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

