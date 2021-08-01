Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $32.48 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,333,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,478,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of Sirius XM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

