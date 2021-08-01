Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 151,439 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,439 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $34,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

