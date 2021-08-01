Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 6,720.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.53% of McGrath RentCorp worth $29,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGRC opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

