Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 179,445 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 914,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 179,445 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Imperial Oil worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

