Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 195,495 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,495 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $36,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,486,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $173.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

