Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $32,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $874,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 25.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $11,203,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Humana by 1.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

HUM opened at $425.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.80. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

