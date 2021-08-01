Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 412,008 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 148,868 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,624,000 after acquiring an additional 160,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 289,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.03. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

