Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $76.11. 1,232,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,320. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06.

