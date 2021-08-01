Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Raised by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 174,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 314,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,764. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

