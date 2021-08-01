Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) Critical Contrast

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Allin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.72 $209.00 million $6.27 13.92 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Science Applications International and Allin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 2 4 0 2.43 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science Applications International presently has a consensus target price of $96.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Allin.

Volatility and Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.54% 26.44% 6.91% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Science Applications International beats Allin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

