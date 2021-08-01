Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €72.83 ($85.69).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €72.22 ($84.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €69.00.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

