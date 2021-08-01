scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Up 35.3% in July

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 168,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 609,002 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

SCPH opened at $5.48 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.