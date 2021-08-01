Scry.info (DDD) Tops One Day Volume of $64,100.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $64,100.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00783182 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

