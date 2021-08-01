Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

STX stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

