Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRCH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. Searchlight Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

