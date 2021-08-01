Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRCH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. Searchlight Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Searchlight Minerals
Further Reading: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.