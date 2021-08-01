Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 1,420,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SECYF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.64.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SECYF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.