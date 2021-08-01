Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $698,435.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00102333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.92 or 1.00208805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00838083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

