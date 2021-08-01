Seele-N 24-Hour Volume Tops $687,469.00 (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $687,469.00 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.00795495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039945 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

