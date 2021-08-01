Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Update

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEEL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

