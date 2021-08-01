Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) vs. Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Critical Contrast

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Sands and Largo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $9.70 million 0.41 -$2.90 million N/A N/A Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.73 $6.76 million $0.11 149.27

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -22.86% -33.46% -13.80% Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Select Sands and Largo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.21%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Select Sands.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Select Sands on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

