SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of SelectQuote worth $54,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,005,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 944,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 138,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 149,943 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.09. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

