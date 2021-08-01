Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $32.84 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and $12.28 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00780493 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.