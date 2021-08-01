SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 876,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on SLS. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

