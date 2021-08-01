Sentinel Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $64.70 million and $116,361.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,367,794,803 coins and its circulating supply is 3,669,840,756 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

