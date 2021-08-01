Sequent Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.3% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 56,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. 1,926,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90.

