Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 7,467 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.15. 5,204,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,417. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $406.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

