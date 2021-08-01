Serum Hits Market Capitalization of $190.61 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Serum has a total market capitalization of $190.61 million and approximately $107.37 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00009597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00054968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.81 or 0.00794995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.