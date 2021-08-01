Serum Reaches Market Cap of $199.50 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Serum has a total market capitalization of $199.50 million and $142.79 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00009622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.00789607 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.