Sessia Market Cap Hits $488,849.88 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $488,849.88 and $47,040.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sessia has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.85 or 0.00793063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

