Sessia Price Reaches $0.0591 on Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Sessia has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $535,442.86 and $47,074.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

