Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of SVNBY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60. Seven Bank has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Get Seven Bank alerts:

Seven Bank Company Profile

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers personal loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.