Shadows Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $2.07 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00789468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

