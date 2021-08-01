Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $689,049.00

Shapeshift FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges. Shapeshift FOX Token has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and $689,049.00 worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00135944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,707.37 or 0.99829697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00831382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 37,329,729 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

