Shard (SHARD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,521.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Shard has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $4,521.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

